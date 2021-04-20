Where are you going?
Georgetown Loop Railroad

646 Loop Dr, Georgetown, CO 80444, USA
Website
| +1 303-569-2030
Georgetown Loop Railroad a Fun Diversion on Your Way into Mountains

Originally constructed in 1884, this narrow gauge railroad was an engineering feat of its time and one of the first attractions ever for early visitors to Colorado. Today, the restored railway is part of a great historic preservation effort, offering a two-mile ride between the small communities of Georgetown and Silver Plume during the summer. It is a fun, easy activity, great for families and a nice way to see the mountains.

The Georgetown Loop Railroad is located just off Interstate-70 as you approach the Eisenhower Tunnel from Denver. Look for first class parlor cars, dinner trains, and holiday specials; purchase tickets online.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

