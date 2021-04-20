Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Garden District

1332 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
+1 504-891-3032
Garden District New Orleans Louisiana United States
Walking Tour of One of NOLA's Most Beautiful Neighborhoods New Orleans Louisiana United States
Garden District New Orleans Louisiana United States
Walking Tour of One of NOLA's Most Beautiful Neighborhoods New Orleans Louisiana United States

Garden District

The Garden District was developed in the middle 19th century, and is where the mercantile elite built their in-town estates. Unlike the narrow parcels of the French Quarter or surrounding neighborhoods, house lots here were divided up with just four houses per city block, allowing plenty of room for landscaping and greenery. (Hence the name.) While many of the original lots have been further subdivided and built upon, the Garden District—basically bounded by St. Charles Avenue, Magazine Street, Louisiana Avenue, and Jackson Avenue—is still possessed of an eerie, shady charm, ripe with examples of 19th-century architectural styles like Gothic and Greek Revival. It’s an easy excursion from downtown by hopping the St. Charles Streetcar, then disembarking around Washington Street and walking toward the river.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

lyndsey matthews
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Walking Tour of One of NOLA's Most Beautiful Neighborhoods

Wandered aimlessly around the Garden District with my friends pretending we lived there and these were our houses. If only.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30