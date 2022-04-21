Where to Eat Seafood in New Orleans

The whole wood-grilled fish at Pêche is best shared with a group of friends.

Consider this your quintessential list of New Orleans seafood dishes—and where to eat them—for your next trip.

New Orleans knows its seafood. In many regards, it’s the lifeblood of the city and the region. Fried, boiled, baked, broiled: New Orleanians cook their fish and shellfish in endless ways. Always, though, the flavors are big. Just like the shrimp and especially the legendarily oversized oysters of the Gulf Coast. This collection of must-try New Orleans seafood dishes is merely a snapshot of the open-water cornucopia available in the Crescent City. And being that New Orleans is a majority Black city in a country where Blackness has had a limitless impact on culture, many of the dishes featured are served at Black-owned restaurants. Now, time to get to eating. Catfish Jourdain at Lil Dizzy’s Fridays are fish day in New Orleans, especially during Lent. At Lil Dizzy’s in the Seventh Ward, the end of the week means Catfish Jourdain is the special of the day. And, oh boy, is it ever special. To begin, a filet of catfish is fried. Then it’s topped with both shrimp and crab in a silky lemon-butter sauce and a smattering of green onions. Were the special to stop there, you’d be plenty content. But, no, you also get to select two sides to accompany your fish. Dirty rice, collards, mac and cheese, candied yams: Choose your weapons. There is no wrong answer. Fried catfish at Barrow’s Catfish There is a near-infinite supply of fried catfish across the Deep South. It’s because of much of the region’s proximity to water. It’s the way locals adore seafood. It’s the way people love, love, love a well-fried piece of protein. Thus, in New Orleans, there are oodles of great fried catfish. Something about Barrow’s just hits right. Yes, there’s nostalgia afoot: The original opened in 1943, and the family’s eventual two locations were wiped out during Hurricane Katrina. So when the Barrow family finally opened Barrow’s again, this time in a new location, in July 2018, the city heaved a sigh of relief. A Black-owned business with crackly-battered fish and some of the finest, simplest potato salad there ever was? Yup. Barrow’s is a legend. AYCE (all you can eat) either crawfish or crab at Seafood Sally’s Every Wednesday is more like Hands-On Day instead of Hump Day at this Riverbend restaurant. That’s when the AYCE (all you can eat) boiled seafood special happens at Seafood Sally’s.

During crawfish season, which runs from January-ish through July-ish, endless arrays of mudbugs are served with the restaurant’s signature chile butter. You keep ordering round after round until your fingers are a-tingle and your stomach can’t, well, stomach another platter. Then when crawfish season ends, blue crab season takes over. Your methodology remains the same: Keep eating until you’re (beyond) satiated. Photo by Lyndsey Matthews You can order oysters raw or chargrilled at Morrow’s. Chargrilled oysters at Morrow’s There’s nowhere in New Orleans quite like Morrow’s. It exists at an uncommon intersection: Classic New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice and platters of fried seafood sit alongside bibimbap and Korean lettuce wraps. Chargrilled oysters are a fixture of Crescent City dining and at Morrow’s there are two variations to choose from. Go classic to see what the prototypical chargrilled oyster with garlic butter should taste like at its greatest. Or try the Oysters Morrow, in which the oysters are also topped with crabmeat before broiling. Heck, this is the City That Care Forgot, so order both. Whole wood-grilled fish at Pêche Much of the menu at this seafood-focused restaurant takes a spin in the enormous wood-grill oven. And one of the best dishes—a Pêche signature—is the whole fish. That head-and-tail-on fish is often redfish, a staple of the Gulf of Mexico’s waters. The wood smoke infuses the supple flesh and the intense grill heat burnishes the skin. It’s finished with a load of plucky salsa verde. Here, that means a fairly smooth paste of parsley, mint, anchovies, lemon, vinegar, and both black and red pepper. Bring friends: You’ll need mouths. Photo by Denny Culbert La Petite Grocery puts a New Orleans twist on shrimp and grits. Shrimp and grits at La Petite Grocery First things first: Shrimp and grits is a Lowcountry dish, not a New Orleans dish. Nonetheless, shrimp and grits has become a kind of synecdoche for southern food, especially southern seafood dishes. The version at La Petite Grocery knows its place, providing a nod to south Louisiana with the use of Cajun tasso rather than smoked bacon, and specialized additions like shiitake mushrooms and charred corn. The grits are creamy and lush, as you would hope, and the huge shrimp on top are equally big on Gulf flavor. Shrimp creole at Rosedale “Hidden gem” is the kind of phrasing that is tossed around like a salad in a to-go clamshell. Susan Spicer’s oasis located in a sequestered corner of Mid-City is a textbook example of the genre. It’s a roadhouse with superb eats and a freewheeling drink menu.

