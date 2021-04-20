Tenuta Castiglioni - Frescobaldi 56 Via Castiglioni

Photo courtesy of Marchesi de' Frescobaldi More info Mon - Fri 10:30am - 1pm Mon - Wed 2pm - 6:30pm Thur, Fri 2pm - 6pm

Where it All Started The Frescobaldi name has deep roots in Tuscany, with a lineage that goes back over 1000 years. The clan first made their fortune as bankers during the medieval period, serving as treasurers to the English crown; they also put their wealth to good use, supporting art and building projects during the Renaissance and beyond. About 700 years ago, they turned to wine production—and have been helping to define Italian wine ever since. Now one of the country’s most famous labels, Frescobaldi wines are produced and sourced at a variety of spots around Tuscany, including Pomino and Nipozzano in the north of the region, and Magliano in the south. Most can be visited by appointment, with tastings included, but to really get a feel for the label's (and family’s) history, start where it all began, at Tenuta Castiglioni in Montespertoli, just south of Florence. Here, among the hills of Val di Pesa, you’ll learn about what makes this soil and climate so special, visit the winery, and get to taste wine and olive oil. It’s a great overview of this venerable brand, and may give you some useful tips for navigating wine lists during the rest of your trip.