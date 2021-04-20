Frenchy's Rockaway Grill

The Best of America's Gulf Coast

America's most energetic beachside bar and restaurant is Frechy's Rockaway Grill, located on Clearwater's sparkling sugar sands. Part seafood shack, part sports bar, part tiki bar and all parts paradise, Frenchy's boasts tons of personality, eclectic decor, a lively atmosphere, and excellent coastal eats. A sassy side of the decadent She Crab soup can precede a fresh caught grouper sandwich fried, grilled, or outfitted with special sauces.



And for those who just can't have enough of this funky fresh local gem, Frenchy's has more quirky locations throughout Clearwater.