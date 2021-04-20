Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frenchy's Rockaway Grill

7 Rockaway St, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA
Website
| +1 727-446-4844
Table with a View Clearwater Florida United States
The Best of America's Gulf Coast Clearwater Florida United States
Table with a View Clearwater Florida United States
The Best of America's Gulf Coast Clearwater Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Table with a View

It’s not easy to find beachfront dining in the Tampa area, but you can nearly put your feet in the sand at Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach. The most popular item on the menu is the grouper sandwich; made fresh from the Gulf of Mexico via Frenchy’s own fleet of fishing boats.

By Susan B. Barnes

More Recommendations

Patricia Gilly
almost 7 years ago

The Best of America's Gulf Coast

America's most energetic beachside bar and restaurant is Frechy's Rockaway Grill, located on Clearwater's sparkling sugar sands. Part seafood shack, part sports bar, part tiki bar and all parts paradise, Frenchy's boasts tons of personality, eclectic decor, a lively atmosphere, and excellent coastal eats. A sassy side of the decadent She Crab soup can precede a fresh caught grouper sandwich fried, grilled, or outfitted with special sauces.

And for those who just can't have enough of this funky fresh local gem, Frenchy's has more quirky locations throughout Clearwater.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points