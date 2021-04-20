Frenchy's Rockaway Grill
7 Rockaway St, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA
| +1 727-446-4844
Photo courtesy of Frenchy's Rockaway Grill
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am
Table with a ViewIt’s not easy to find beachfront dining in the Tampa area, but you can nearly put your feet in the sand at Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach. The most popular item on the menu is the grouper sandwich; made fresh from the Gulf of Mexico via Frenchy’s own fleet of fishing boats.
almost 7 years ago
The Best of America's Gulf Coast
America's most energetic beachside bar and restaurant is Frechy's Rockaway Grill, located on Clearwater's sparkling sugar sands. Part seafood shack, part sports bar, part tiki bar and all parts paradise, Frenchy's boasts tons of personality, eclectic decor, a lively atmosphere, and excellent coastal eats. A sassy side of the decadent She Crab soup can precede a fresh caught grouper sandwich fried, grilled, or outfitted with special sauces.
And for those who just can't have enough of this funky fresh local gem, Frenchy's has more quirky locations throughout Clearwater.
