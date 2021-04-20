Fraunces Tavern Museum
54 Pearl Street
| +1 212-425-1778
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 5pm
George Washington Ate HereWant to eat where a historic event of the American Revolution took place? Try Fraunces Tavern in downtown New York City.
After defeating the British, it was here that George Washington gathered his officers for a farewell speech before heading back to his family home, Mount Vernon.
Built by a French merchant family in 1719, Samuel Fraunces bought the building in 1762 and opened a tavern. The museum today includes four 19th century buildings, in addition to the original 18th century house.
Fraunces Tavern is now a restaurant and museum devoted to pre-Revolution and American Revolution history. It is also an official NYC Landmark. Go to experience a unique piece of history, then enjoy a hearty meal or a single malt in the tavern or one of the newer buildings (above).
