Franklin Fountain
116 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
| +1 215-627-1899
Sat, Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Fri 12pm - 12am
The Franklin FountainOwned and operated by brothers Ryan and Eric Berley, The Franklin Fountain is an authentic re-creation of an American ice cream parlor and soda fountain, circa 1915. Ice cream made on-premises is scooped and served in cones, sundaes and floated upon ice cream sodas drawn from a 1904 bronze & onyx soda fountain. Hot fudge, caramel and other toppings are made using fresh, local ingredients. Soda jerks are dressed in period attire, serving customers an authentic early 1900s experience in a historic building with ornate tin ceilings, marble counters and mosaic penny tile floors.
almost 7 years ago
Franklin Fountain
Old fashioned deliciousness
over 3 years ago
The Franklin Mint Sundae
The Franklin Mint Sundae, one of their signature sundaes, is made with mint chip and vanilla bean ice creams, chocolate syrup, marshmallow glaze, fresh mint syrup, whipped cream and a mint chocolate coin.
over 3 years ago
Concord Grape Fancy Ice
During September they offer Concord Grape Fancy Ice; a sorbet made from real concord grapes.
over 3 years ago
A Rotation of Vegan Ice Creams
Seasonal Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream in one of our house made waffle cones (not vegan), made with real maple syrup.
over 3 years ago
Soda Fountain
Pictured is a soda jerk using their 1905 bronze and onyx soda fountain to pour a Wiener Eiskaffee: black coffee cold brewed with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. They have 27 flavors of soda syrup that you can mix to your liking.