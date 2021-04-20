Franklin Fountain 116 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

The Franklin Fountain Owned and operated by brothers Ryan and Eric Berley, The Franklin Fountain is an authentic re-creation of an American ice cream parlor and soda fountain, circa 1915. Ice cream made on-premises is scooped and served in cones, sundaes and floated upon ice cream sodas drawn from a 1904 bronze & onyx soda fountain. Hot fudge, caramel and other toppings are made using fresh, local ingredients. Soda jerks are dressed in period attire, serving customers an authentic early 1900s experience in a historic building with ornate tin ceilings, marble counters and mosaic penny tile floors.