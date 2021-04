Fort Ross 3095 CA-1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA

Highway One between Jenner and Bodega Bay Many car commercials have been filmed along this stretch of the iconic California road. The hairpin turns and switchbacks make it a wild ride for some, but the views to the west (the ocean) and the east (Northern California's inimitable green hills) make it one of the most picturesque journeys on the west coast.