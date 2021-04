Where the Hip Kids Cool Off in Zurich West

The hip and edgy kids of Zurich West cool off at this graffitied urban badi on the banks of the Limmat River. They're either sunbathing on the narrow strip of lawn, dangling their legs off the wooden platform, or taking a plunge into the 400-meter long swimming channel. If you want to follow suit on the latter, take caution: currents can get strong. Tamer pursuits include petanque and beach volleyball.