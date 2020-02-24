Where are you going?
Florida Everglades Tour

3750 South Flamingo Road
Website
| +1 239-472-1559
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm

The Florida Everglades are home to a vast array of plant and animal life, and an airboat cruise through part of Everglades National Park’s 1.5 million acres reveals a beautiful display of south Florida’s natural flora and fauna. Among the water- and landscapes: swamps, mangroves, sawgrass marshes, and pine and cypress forests. The Everglades are home to the endangered leatherback turtle and the Florida panther, as well as abundant racoons, possums, deer, and birds. The big draw is alligators—lots of alligators. A walking tour includes a scenic stroll under a green canopy of towering bald cypresses.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

