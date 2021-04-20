Fisherman's Rest
Fisher Street, Doolin Court Holiday Homes, Co. Clare, Ireland
Sleep with the Fishes, Fisherman's Rest, Doolin, County Clare, Ireland.Here's a secret (said no one ever): Ireland has a wonderful Bed and Breakfast culture. Fisherman's Rest is run by Danny, one of the country's great hosts. Breakfast is served with a side of saucy story, O'Connor's Pub (and the traditional music you came here for in the first place) is right down the road, and the wild coast is but a few clicks away.
I can't stress enough how great a host Danny is. Danny, a retired fisherman, and his wife Mairéad make each and every guest feel right at home, the rooms are simple and beautiful, and the traditional Irish food is exactly what I wanted on my first introduction to this country. Had a tough time leaving this one.