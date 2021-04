Chef Clark Frasier's Favorite Lobster Roll

"Fisherman's Catch is a little, kitschy spot on the marsh, off the beaten track on the way to Wells Harbor, Maine," says Clark Frasier, Chef of Arrows Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine, and of M.C. Spiedo in Boston . "Lobsters are pulled out of the harbor that day, and lobster rolls are done up with very light mayo, stuffed into a toasted, buttered top-loading bun, and served with tartar sauce."