Filbert Steps
Filbert St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Climb the Filbert Steps for Views and ParrotsIn a city as steep and hilly as San Francisco, it’s no surprise there are some noteworthy stairways. On the east side of Telegraph Hill, the Filbert Steps reign as some of the most popular in the city. They wend their way up to the iconic Coit Tower, a memorial to San Francisco’s firefighters built in 1933. As you pass beautiful gardens and picturesque houses, listen closely for the hill’s infamous parrot population. You can also take a break to wander down Napier Lane, a wooden walkway that’s bordered by charming homes from the late 19th century. Don’t turn back there, though: once you summit the nearly 400 steps, you’ll be rewarded with excellent panoramas of the city.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Climb up San Francisco's Filbert Steps
Near San Francisco’s North Beach and want to get some views—and a workout? Make your way to the Filbert Steps heading up Telegraph Hill.
Rising in three section from Sansome Street up to Coit Tower, you’ll pass many beautiful houses, gardens, and maybe even the famed green parrots as you climb the steps. Once at the top, you’ll be out of breath but rewarded with some panoramic views over the city, the San Francisco Bay (including Alcatraz Island), and all the way over to Oakland and Berkeley.
Rising in three section from Sansome Street up to Coit Tower, you’ll pass many beautiful houses, gardens, and maybe even the famed green parrots as you climb the steps. Once at the top, you’ll be out of breath but rewarded with some panoramic views over the city, the San Francisco Bay (including Alcatraz Island), and all the way over to Oakland and Berkeley.