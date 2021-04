Climb the Filbert Steps for Views and Parrots

In a city as steep and hilly as San Francisco , it’s no surprise there are some noteworthy stairways. On the east side of Telegraph Hill, the Filbert Steps reign as some of the most popular in the city. They wend their way up to the iconic Coit Tower, a memorial to San Francisco’s firefighters built in 1933. As you pass beautiful gardens and picturesque houses, listen closely for the hill’s infamous parrot population. You can also take a break to wander down Napier Lane, a wooden walkway that’s bordered by charming homes from the late 19th century. Don’t turn back there, though: once you summit the nearly 400 steps, you’ll be rewarded with excellent panoramas of the city.