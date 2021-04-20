Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Filbert Steps

Filbert St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Climb the Filbert Steps for Views and Parrots San Francisco California United States
Climb up San Francisco's Filbert Steps San Francisco California United States
Climb the Filbert Steps for Views and Parrots San Francisco California United States
Climb up San Francisco's Filbert Steps San Francisco California United States

Climb the Filbert Steps for Views and Parrots

In a city as steep and hilly as San Francisco, it’s no surprise there are some noteworthy stairways. On the east side of Telegraph Hill, the Filbert Steps reign as some of the most popular in the city. They wend their way up to the iconic Coit Tower, a memorial to San Francisco’s firefighters built in 1933. As you pass beautiful gardens and picturesque houses, listen closely for the hill’s infamous parrot population. You can also take a break to wander down Napier Lane, a wooden walkway that’s bordered by charming homes from the late 19th century. Don’t turn back there, though: once you summit the nearly 400 steps, you’ll be rewarded with excellent panoramas of the city.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Climb up San Francisco's Filbert Steps

Near San Francisco’s North Beach and want to get some views—and a workout? Make your way to the Filbert Steps heading up Telegraph Hill.

Rising in three section from Sansome Street up to Coit Tower, you’ll pass many beautiful houses, gardens, and maybe even the famed green parrots as you climb the steps. Once at the top, you’ll be out of breath but rewarded with some panoramic views over the city, the San Francisco Bay (including Alcatraz Island), and all the way over to Oakland and Berkeley.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points