Fanny Hill Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village, CO 81611, USA

Thursday Night Concerts on Fanny Hill Snowmass is the place to be every Thursday night in the summer. The town hosts free concerts on Fanny Hill that range in musical genre from reggae to bluegrass. Even it if you don’t know who the up and coming talent is that is performing that night it is sure to be a good time. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket full of tasty treats and set up camp on the side of the hill. If you rather not bring your own food there are a few vendors set up and selling grilled fare. There is also a beverage tent offering drinks and bottles of wine at great prices. The hierarchy of partakers starts with the diehard dancers directly in front of the stage. The music lovers are behind the dancers getting the vibrations of the drums echoing throughout their bodies. Then there are the socializers that combine the evening with chats and occasional music listening. Last but not least, highest up the mountain, are the families. They set up shop near the bounce house and the face painting, tools to occupy the young ones. It is a great environment for everyone.