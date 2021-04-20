Fallen Leaf Lake

Snowshoe to Fallen Leaf Lake: A Pristine Winter Paradise After Thailand, my favorite place in the world is the incomparable Lake Tahoe. And the jewel of the Lake Tahoe area has to be the amazing Fallen Leaf Lake.



Growing up in Sacramento, my family and I were frequent visitors to Lake Tahoe and spent many a summer weekend camping at the Fallen Leaf Lake campground, my brothers and I riding our bikes around the loops and swimming in the cool, crystal-blue lake. It was only years later, as an adult living on the East Coast returning to Tahoe with my husband in tow, that I got to experience Fallen Leaf Lake in a whole new way: in winter. And what a different lake it is in the winter!



The campground is closed during the winter months, so you can park at the entrance and snowshoe through the campground to a short trail leading to the lake. When I first saw this view of my beloved lake, covered in fresh, white snow with a soft mist rising off the water, I fell in love with it all over again. I felt so lucky to be able to share the experience with my husband and was thrilled that this was his first look at this place he'd hear me talk so much about. I think he understood why it's always been such a special place for me.



If you find yourself in the beautiful Lake Tahoe area, whatever the season make sure to take the short trip to Fallen Leaf Lake - a quick 10 minutes from downtown South Lake Tahoe but miles away from the hustle and bustle.