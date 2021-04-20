Ezekiel Harris House, Augusta, GA 1822 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30904, USA

Stepping into 1790's Georgia... Before cotton reigned supreme in the South, tobacco was the money-maker. Planters channeled their profits into increasingly ornate homes, and one of the best examples of this post-Revolutionary architecture can be found in the Harrisburg district of Augusta, Georgia. Between downtown and the Augusta National Golf course (where The Masters takes place every April) is the Ezekiel Harris House, dating from the 1790's. In later years, the area around the Harris House would become known as Harrisburg, before becoming incorporated into Georgia's second-oldest city. The South's first industry grew up nearby after the Augusta Canal was dug in the 1840's. While the neighborhood is awaiting renewal today, the house remains as a relic to the society and tastes of a fledgling United States.



The house is open for tours every Saturday and by appointment during the week. The Smithsonian has called it 'the finest 18th-century house surviving in Georgia.'

