Everglades International Hostel

20 SW 2nd Ave, Florida City, FL 33034, USA
Website
| +1 305-248-1122
Unique Eco-Hostel in the Florida Everglades Florida City Florida United States

Unique Eco-Hostel in the Florida Everglades

Florida City is the gateway to the Florida Everglades, where many people fuel up and get their gear together before wandering into the forest. The Everglades International Hostel is one such place to recharge before days of activity.

Tucked into a neighborhood, the hostel grounds surprise you with a waterfall and treehouse, as well as tents of guests who want to connect with nature. The hostel also has private rooms for families and those who are looking for a different kind of atmosphere. And best of all, the hostel leads tours of the surrounding parks for a great price, or you can rent bikes and canoes to explore on your own.

There's 24 hour reception, access to a full kitchen, free WiFi and computer access and a free pancake breakfast daily. It doesn't get much better than this.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

