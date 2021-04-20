Enzian Inn
Go Golfing in LeavenworthAs you drive into Leavenworth, you'll see a steep drop on one side of the road, and below it, a golf course. The Enzian Falls Putting Course features 18 holes of natural bent grass greens with panoramic views of the river, waterfalls, streams and the surrounding mountains. It's owned by the Enzian Inn, and guests of the Enzian Inn and Alpine Rivers Inn receive a complimentary round of golf. The course is open April through October, seven days a week, weather permitting, but more experienced golfers may prefer to head to the nearby Leavenworth Golf Club for a bigger challenge.
Golf and Goats
One of the highlights of a trip to Leavenworth is stopping for a visit to the golf goats. The goats live on the Enzian Falls Putting Course on Highway 2, penned in on the steep hillside where they earn their keep by grazing the grassy slope. From the sidewalk, you may have to peer straight down to see them, but they're there rain or shine, adding a bit of mountain authenticity.