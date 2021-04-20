Enchanted Mesa, NM

among mesas and pueblos
Summer afternoons in New Mexico
come with thunderstorms--curtains of rain across the vast semi-arid landscape, bringing out the wildflowers ... About an hour west of Albuquerque, (take State Route 23 south from I-40), you'll see "Enchanted Mesa," presiding 430ft/130m over the surrounding valley. According to Acoma legend, this was the site of their original pueblo, which had to be abandoned when a thunderstorm washed away the only way up-and-down the cliffs...The 'new' pueblo is a few miles to the south, on a slightly lower sandstone mesa; it's been continuously inhabited since the 1100's...