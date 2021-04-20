Elder's Mill Covered Bridge
2201 Elder Mill Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, USA
+1 706-510-4719
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Driving Over Georgia's Historic Covered BridgeAs one of only 13 functional covered bridges in Georgia, the Elder's Mill Covered Bridge is located in the small town of Watkinsville, outside of Athens and around 2 hours from Atlanta. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, you can still drive through this bridge as it doesn't need support from steel beams.
Built 1897, it originally spanned Call's Creek between Athens and Watkinsville as an early highway. It was named for the nearby mill, which closed in 1941. The bridge was moved to Rose Creek in 1924 entirely by wagon and the surrounding land has since become private property.
There is no address to speak of, but follow State Road 15 south from Watkinsville until you reach Elder's Mill Road on your right. Follow it until the end. There are only three parking spots at the end of the one way road, so get your shots in and have a quick dip in the creek before going on your way.