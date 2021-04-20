El Tigre
Calle de las Infantas, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
+34 915 32 02 59
More info
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 12am
Fri 12pm - 1am
Sat 12pm - 1:30am
Free Food With Drinks At El TigreMy local friend took me to El Tigre at the tail end of a night bar hopping in Madrid. Apparently when you order a beer they also give you a huge serving of tapas! We got there late and they were extra generous. It wasnt incredibly tasty but it was fun, packed and cheap. So if you happen to be hungry with a group of friends stop in for a beer and free snack!
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Tapas
Order a mojito and get 5 plates of Tapas