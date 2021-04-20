El Farol
808 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-983-9912
Sun - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm
A hidden corner in El FarolOn a recent June night while the portal was crowded with diners, we found a dark corner in the back of this Santa Fe landmark bar. An open door let in the evening breeze and framed the famous desert light.
Visual art is not the only art that thrives in Santa Fe. The city's music scene encompasses country, blues, jazz, salsa, blue grass, rock, and everything in between. Restaurants and bars like El Farol on Canyon Road have been around since the 1960s and while flamenco is the music of choice there, Santa Fe's soundtrack is as diverse as its population. Wander into any bar, club, hotel lobby or even through the famous plaza and you'll hear music. The famed Santa Fe Opera and the Lensic Performing Arts Center present concerts by world renowned artists and blend beautiful architecture with beautiful music. In Santa Fe, art is not to be classified and categorized—only to be enjoyed.