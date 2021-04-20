The Beach Market on Bavaro Beach

When I walked onto the beach in front of the Paradisus Resort, I turned right. I strolled the beach along the water. In about 20 minutes, I came to a beach market. I haggled with the vendors who were pretty high pressure salesmen. I stuck to my guns and insisted on about 50% of their original offers. I knew I did well when I compared my purchase prices in town.



My new friend, Franzy, a vendor and rap entertainer, became very polite after some conversation about the stores and Punta Cana. He was very helpful with information about handicrafts and Dominican products offered in his store.



The most prominent products offered were the Dominican Republic's renowned rums, coffee (said to be superior to Jamaican), cigars (said to rival Cuban) , and cacao. The famous Domincan Republic herbal drink Mamajuana liquor was offered in every store. Mamajuana is a combination of dark rum, red wine, honey, and spices soaked in bottles with tree bark. It is a deep red in color. It was the native Taino indian herbal tea ( over 800 years ago) said to possess medicinal value. The Tainos used it to maintain vitality. It is also considered an aphrodisiac. It helps with digestion, circulation, and is a liver tonic... a very popular drink. Each family has its own recipe of herbs. There were also handicrafts and souvenirs (hats, scarfs, magnets, etc.).



Walking back to the hotel I stared at the beauty of Bavaro Beach. I was happy and enjoyed my shopping jaunt. Wow! Pretty close to heaven!





