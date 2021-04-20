Where are you going?
Eisbach

Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
+49 163 1782127
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both international river surfers—even in winter—and gawking crowds since soon after the wave was created in 2000. The Eisbach wave is located at the southern edge of the English Garden park, near the Haus der Kunst art museum.

This appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

