Listening to the Call to Prayer from Durban's Grey Street Mosque

Until last year, when it was usurped by the Turkish-style Nizamiye Mosque in Johannesburg , the Grey Street Mosque was the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. Though the road has been renamed Doctor Yusuf Dadoo Street, locals continue to call it by its original name. In the congested, not-so-shiny downtown neighborhood in Durban, the mosque's gilded spires are a sight to behold, glittering beneath the late afternoon sun, with the call to Asr prayer echoing from within.