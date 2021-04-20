Duk Li Dim Sum Restaurant
664 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 206-340-6122
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm
Delicious Dim Sum at Duk LiThere are plenty of great dim sum restaurants in Seattle's International District, aka Chinatown, but Duk Li is a personal favorite. While they don't wheel carts full of steamer baskets around the restaurant, the food is served up fresh, fast, and piping hot — and you won't believe how cheap it is.
Duk Li makes especially good buns, and you won't want to miss their savory green onion buns: light and puffy, with green onion baked in and a sweet glaze. Tea is served as soon as you sit down, and you mark your selections on a slip of paper to order.
Dim sum is traditionally a breakfast/brunch meal, so late weekend mornings are a busy time, but tables turn over quickly. Stop in for a snack or treat yourself to a mighty feast for under $10 — and you might want to get some green onion buns to go, for later.