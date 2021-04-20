Dubai Marina
Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Photo by Elnur Amikish/age fotostock
Dubai Marina WalkThe visual harmony between the high-rise buildings and the shimmering water of the canal can almost lull you into forgetting that Dubai Marina is a man-made development. Built in 2003, Dubai Marina is a residential area, yet it has generous offerings for visitors: There are yacht tours and luxurious restaurants, and a self-guided walk past the district's unique architecture is an activity in and of itself. Bejeweled by the reflected light of skyscrapers, the canal runs alongside pathways lined with cafés and restaurants. Grab a coffee and walk along the canal, where you’ll see children jumping in water fountains, families taking an evening stroll, and friends dining in outdoor areas.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Walking Along Water's Edge in Dubai
A great way to begin or end the day in Dubai is with a walk (or a run) along the edge of the Marina, which provides stunning views of the city skyline rising from the water into the clouds. (Also, should you need to refuel, there are a number of places to stop and grab a quick bite to eat or a cuppa along the way.)
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Recent History on the Arabian Coast
Looking over graded land - being prepped for another high rise or seaside resort - and looking toward the Arabian Gulf, a lone wooden dhow sails near shore.
One of the most amazing things about spending time in Dubai is that, when you look, you can still see history as it has progressed so quickly from its roots as a pearl diving town, to a trading port, to a business and tourism metropolis.
Much like the hazy desert sunset, taking an abra on Dubai Creek or dhow on the Sea probably feels much like it did 50 years ago prior to big oil and opulent architecture.
One of the most amazing things about spending time in Dubai is that, when you look, you can still see history as it has progressed so quickly from its roots as a pearl diving town, to a trading port, to a business and tourism metropolis.
Much like the hazy desert sunset, taking an abra on Dubai Creek or dhow on the Sea probably feels much like it did 50 years ago prior to big oil and opulent architecture.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
From Glitz to Kitsch
With dazzling views of the Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s futuristic skyline and the Persian Gulf all round, Club 360° will make you dizzy. The thick, electronic beats and glitzy clientele only accentuate that feeling of being afloat on a sea of pretentiousness. If the sea is calling and a pier with a club at the end just won’t do, snag a taxi to the Dubai Marina for a kitschy fun buffet dinner cruise around the Palm Jumeriah on the Aisha Floating Restaurant (belly dancing included, participation encouraged). The Venus Floating Restaurant has one up on the floating dinner show competition with its fully licensed bar and a Tanoura show, an Egyptian Sufi dancing spectacular.
almost 4 years ago
My experience in DUBAI in April
We have been this April in DUBAI and the experience has been so fantastic that I wanted to share it with others, because thanks to her, we met the person who made this trip even more wonderful.
We met Arantza Urarte, she actively collaborates and gives very useful advice. We hired her as a personal guide and besides teaching us the Dubai that interested us tourists, took us to Abu Dhabi, we went on Safari and took a ride on Yate. All this, thanks to this nice Basque that for things of the destiny, lives in Dubai.
Arantza recommended the accommodation in the area of Dubai Marina and obviously, we ignored it, we chose finally and by own criteria a Hotel that spoke well in the Forums, which was economical, once there, despite having booked only Accommodation, They gave us the Breakfast, it was not much, but it was a detail. Great staff, they were super-helpful and very friendly, always with a smile. The hotel is called PEARL MARINA HOTEL APARTMENTS.
The rooms were large and overlooking the marina, they had a small kitchen and the bed was large and super comfy. They also had a small pool, overlooking the Marina. There was free Wi-Fi in the rooms and worked very well.
In front of the hotel on the side of the entrance, there was a very large supermarket where there is everything. The only problem for some, but fantastic for me, is that it is not in the hustle and bustle of the Marina, i.e to get to the restaurants area and more nightlife there is to walk about 10 minutes, but it is a super nice walk by The marina and at night very romantic by the lights of the yachts.
The area is super quiet and you have no sense of danger, fear or insecurity at any time, by night you return to the hotel. The area of THE WALK is where there is more nightlife, because it is full of luxury restaurants and restaurants, etc ... there is where the locals exhibit their cars ... it is worth seeing.
It is, as I said a 10 min walk from the hotel. I would not take a hotel in this area, because they come out much more expensive and because there is quite noise, most have private beach, but they are noisy because there are works all day and cranes working, making the break more complicated.
The private beaches of the hotels are next to the public, nothing prevents you from walking on the private beach, so it does not make much sense to choose a hotel based on the private beach. We stayed several times at the public beach right next to the private beach of Hotel HILTON and I can assure you that there was no difference except for the umbrellas and hammocks ... of course...
As for the BEACHES, I had read that it was better to go to the private beaches ... because in the public you could feel intimidated ... because it is NOT true. On public beaches there are only tourists like you, I have not seen anyone looking in an inadequate way and at no time have I felt bad, watched or uncomfortable, quite the contrary.
The beaches are fantastic, as in the Caribbean, white sand and crystal clear water, but almost without waves, a bit maybe too warm for my taste ... there are many types, public, private or semi. I recommend you to know them all to give you an idea. The semi has a laugh price of $2 and the private ones are the hotels.
Arantza can give you many tips, she knows fantastic beaches that left us with open mouth, very Ibiza style. The city of Dubai is very big and it is very difficult to see everything in a short time, because it has corners that if you do not teach someone who knows the city very well, you will not see. I recommend you to hire a DUBAI TOUR with Aratnza.
She takes you to the specific places you want to see and tells you the most interesting things in the city; do not hesitate to consult her because I assure you that it's worth it. Know the schedules of the sites and the best way to enter places that if you do not go with it, you could not or would not even dare to enter.
If you want to get up to the Burj Khalifa you have to take the entrance on the Internet with a considerable advance (1 month), it is not expensive, because the best time and most requested is about 17:30 - 18:00 and the tickets fly ... You could get it right there as VIP entrance but the price is triple.
The TOUR by ADBU DABHI also seems indispensable to me. It's true that you can go on your own, rent a car ... etc. But you have to be sensible, otherwise you would lose all day, nor would you see all that a personal guide could teach you.
We also did a wonderful Yacht Ride, saw the Jumeirah Palm and the Burj Al Arab...
In addition, a SAFARI by the DESERT, in 4x4, ride on camels, and dinner - show in a Camp Bedouin…
In short, I recommend 100% traveling to DUBAI is fantastic, full of contrasts. A very westernized Arab city, very safe with very friendly people. If you want to know the city and to do tourism, my advice is give it a try.
We met Arantza Urarte, she actively collaborates and gives very useful advice. We hired her as a personal guide and besides teaching us the Dubai that interested us tourists, took us to Abu Dhabi, we went on Safari and took a ride on Yate. All this, thanks to this nice Basque that for things of the destiny, lives in Dubai.
Arantza recommended the accommodation in the area of Dubai Marina and obviously, we ignored it, we chose finally and by own criteria a Hotel that spoke well in the Forums, which was economical, once there, despite having booked only Accommodation, They gave us the Breakfast, it was not much, but it was a detail. Great staff, they were super-helpful and very friendly, always with a smile. The hotel is called PEARL MARINA HOTEL APARTMENTS.
The rooms were large and overlooking the marina, they had a small kitchen and the bed was large and super comfy. They also had a small pool, overlooking the Marina. There was free Wi-Fi in the rooms and worked very well.
In front of the hotel on the side of the entrance, there was a very large supermarket where there is everything. The only problem for some, but fantastic for me, is that it is not in the hustle and bustle of the Marina, i.e to get to the restaurants area and more nightlife there is to walk about 10 minutes, but it is a super nice walk by The marina and at night very romantic by the lights of the yachts.
The area is super quiet and you have no sense of danger, fear or insecurity at any time, by night you return to the hotel. The area of THE WALK is where there is more nightlife, because it is full of luxury restaurants and restaurants, etc ... there is where the locals exhibit their cars ... it is worth seeing.
It is, as I said a 10 min walk from the hotel. I would not take a hotel in this area, because they come out much more expensive and because there is quite noise, most have private beach, but they are noisy because there are works all day and cranes working, making the break more complicated.
The private beaches of the hotels are next to the public, nothing prevents you from walking on the private beach, so it does not make much sense to choose a hotel based on the private beach. We stayed several times at the public beach right next to the private beach of Hotel HILTON and I can assure you that there was no difference except for the umbrellas and hammocks ... of course...
As for the BEACHES, I had read that it was better to go to the private beaches ... because in the public you could feel intimidated ... because it is NOT true. On public beaches there are only tourists like you, I have not seen anyone looking in an inadequate way and at no time have I felt bad, watched or uncomfortable, quite the contrary.
The beaches are fantastic, as in the Caribbean, white sand and crystal clear water, but almost without waves, a bit maybe too warm for my taste ... there are many types, public, private or semi. I recommend you to know them all to give you an idea. The semi has a laugh price of $2 and the private ones are the hotels.
Arantza can give you many tips, she knows fantastic beaches that left us with open mouth, very Ibiza style. The city of Dubai is very big and it is very difficult to see everything in a short time, because it has corners that if you do not teach someone who knows the city very well, you will not see. I recommend you to hire a DUBAI TOUR with Aratnza.
She takes you to the specific places you want to see and tells you the most interesting things in the city; do not hesitate to consult her because I assure you that it's worth it. Know the schedules of the sites and the best way to enter places that if you do not go with it, you could not or would not even dare to enter.
If you want to get up to the Burj Khalifa you have to take the entrance on the Internet with a considerable advance (1 month), it is not expensive, because the best time and most requested is about 17:30 - 18:00 and the tickets fly ... You could get it right there as VIP entrance but the price is triple.
The TOUR by ADBU DABHI also seems indispensable to me. It's true that you can go on your own, rent a car ... etc. But you have to be sensible, otherwise you would lose all day, nor would you see all that a personal guide could teach you.
We also did a wonderful Yacht Ride, saw the Jumeirah Palm and the Burj Al Arab...
In addition, a SAFARI by the DESERT, in 4x4, ride on camels, and dinner - show in a Camp Bedouin…
In short, I recommend 100% traveling to DUBAI is fantastic, full of contrasts. A very westernized Arab city, very safe with very friendly people. If you want to know the city and to do tourism, my advice is give it a try.
over 4 years ago
Great Yacht Renting in Dubai
I've charted many yachts in different countries, but the way luxuryyachtrentaldubai.org took care of me and my friends in Dubai was just WOW- so professional and impressive. We charted a 78ft Italian Maiora, which was beautiful. Once we arrive to Dubai Marina Yacht Club, beautiful Lisa meet us and escorted us to the yacht, where we had welcome drinks, red carpet prepared, which we didn't expect at all! The cruise was amazing, we were able to see beautiful places of Marina and once went off the canal we sailed all around the Palm seeing Atlantis, Zaabil Soray & Burj Al Arab and the rest of beautiful constructions as well as swim in Lagoons. It took us 4 hours to do the entire trip. The crew are so helpful and friendly, there were right next to us to help us and see if we require anything. Live BBQ was just fantastic and so tasteful prepared by a chef, who showed his professionalism and skills. All food was fresh and tasty.
The yacht was so clean and smelled fresh.
You get what you paying for and its definitely VIP treatment from A to Z !!!
Thank you very much for a wonderful time with http://luxuryyachtrentaldubai.org/ !
The yacht was so clean and smelled fresh.
You get what you paying for and its definitely VIP treatment from A to Z !!!
Thank you very much for a wonderful time with http://luxuryyachtrentaldubai.org/ !