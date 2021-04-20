Dragon's Teeth 4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

Dragon's Teeth Drinking the Sea [Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground].



The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked across a golf course resort, dodging golf balls, to get down to the rocky point. The rocks are tall and sharp and the formations of the miniature cliffs are intriguing...like a jungle gym for adults. We stood near the edge peering over the "teeth" to see the shells of giant sea turtles bobbing up and down in the surf. They rode the huge waves that smacked the rocks; the spray flew straight toward the sky with the wall of water collapsing again and raining down on their umbrella-like shells. Dragon's Teeth was impressive and one of our greatest Maui highlights!