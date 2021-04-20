Domo
1365 Osage Street
| +1 303-595-3666
Sun - Sat 11am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm
Domo ArigatoDid you know it’s rude to put soy sauce on food in Japan? They’ll teach you the finer ways of Japanese cooking at Domo, a hidden treasure in downtown Denver.
And while the restaurant’s exterior looks like an industrial warehouse, the interior boasts a beautiful Japanese garden, folk museum, art display, and Japanese country-style dining room. No trendy cream cheese or quinoa found in sushi rolls here, only authentic pieces and other traditional noodle bowl and teriyaki dishes. And the best part: every day a portion of Domo’s earnings goes towards feeding, housing, and educating children around the world.
To get here, take the light rail a couple stops from downtown to the 10th & Osages stop, and walk three blocks north. Ten minutes and you’re in a different world.