Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Domo

1365 Osage Street
Website
| +1 303-595-3666
Domo Arigato Denver Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm

Domo Arigato

Did you know it’s rude to put soy sauce on food in Japan? They’ll teach you the finer ways of Japanese cooking at Domo, a hidden treasure in downtown Denver.

And while the restaurant’s exterior looks like an industrial warehouse, the interior boasts a beautiful Japanese garden, folk museum, art display, and Japanese country-style dining room. No trendy cream cheese or quinoa found in sushi rolls here, only authentic pieces and other traditional noodle bowl and teriyaki dishes. And the best part: every day a portion of Domo’s earnings goes towards feeding, housing, and educating children around the world.

To get here, take the light rail a couple stops from downtown to the 10th & Osages stop, and walk three blocks north. Ten minutes and you’re in a different world.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points