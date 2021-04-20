Where are you going?
Dodona Manor, Home of George C. Marshall

217 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Website
| +1 703-777-1301
Dodona Manor Leesburg Virginia United States

More info

Sun 1pm - 5pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

Dodona Manor

This recently restored 18th-century Federal-style home and gardens was owned by General George and Katherine Marshall from 1941 to 1959, a time where he would experience his most illustrious achievements. One of only five men to receive the rank of Five-Star General, he was architect of the Normandy invasion during World War II, served as Army Chief of Staff, Secretary of Defense, Special Ambassador to China, and as Secretary of State created the Marshall Plan, the post-World War II economic rehabilitation plan for Europe for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Tours of the home are provided where 90% of the furnishings, personal effects, and memorabilia are original belonging to the Marshalls' such as Chinese paintings from friends General and Madame Chiang Kai-Shek.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

