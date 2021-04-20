DK Donuts & Bakery 1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA

The Cronut Finally Comes to LA Apparently I had been living under a rock, because I had not heard of the Cronut - the latest baked sensation to sweep Manhattan. It's a doughy delight croissant/donut half-breed, and it's finally come to LA!



I found them at the unassuming DK Donuts in Santa Monica (16th & SM Blvd.) where a sweet family has been making naughty donuts for decades. The son came home from NY with the discovery and momma created a west coast recipe. (So close the original chef placed a cease and desist order on the name, so here they're the O'Nut.)



Tons of flavors (Nutella!) and even more calories. And they aren't cheap, at $5 a pop, be sure to bring your wallet with your sweet tooth. Delish.