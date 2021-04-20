Where are you going?
Distant Lands [CLOSED]

20 S Raymond Ave
| +1 626-449-3220
Distant Lands Pasadena California United States

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 9pm

Distant Lands

This sweet little shop is every travel-lover's dream. They have everything travel-related: city maps, hiking guides, travel narratives, language helps, luggage, easy-pack clothing and accessories, and more. The decor is fun, with vintage hotel signs on the wall and model airplanes hanging from the ceiling. They also have events, such a classes about travel writing, inspirational travel talks, and slide shows by local ambassadors.

The staff is also available to help with travel planning, information, and reservations. It's never too early to start planning your next adventure, so pop into Distant Lands to find tips for local excursions or inspiration for your next vacation.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

