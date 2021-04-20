Din Tai Fung
20 Canton Road
| +852 2730 6928
More info
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Michelin-Starred Goodness in Hong KongBefore visiting Hong Kong, a foodie friend had warned me that the Michelin-starred restaurants weren't all that. Food just as good was to be had from the hole-in-the-wall joints, and splurging was pointless.
I was on the hunt for something I had never eaten before; Hong Kong's legendary soup dumplings. I couldn't imagine delicate dumplings filled with piping hot soup, that didn't disintegrate. My research lead me to Din Tai Fung, a bustling restaurant on the top floor of a shopping mall.
As I looked at the menu I noticed they had been awarded a Michelin star. Oh no, was this about to be an overpriced, overrated meal?
No. The soup dumplings were magic. So much so, I returned again, for two more helpings. It wasn't just the dumplings, however. Everything was wonderful and our party of six left full and happy. And, unlike Michelin stared restaurants in Europe, our wallets weren't even that much lighter. Even my foodie friend relented... Din Tai Fung was well worth the Michelin Star.
For more on food in Hong Kong visit: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/foodie-guide-hong-kong-restaurants/