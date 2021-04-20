Devil's Teeth Baking Company

Breakfast by Ocean Beach

This bakery is a destination for people both inside and outside of its Sunset neighborhood. Offering breakfast, lunch and sweets, nothing on the menu disappoints. Two of the most popular items are the breakfast sandwich, filled with egg, cheese and bacon on a hardy biscuit, and the cinnamon roll. Lounge with your fresh beignets (Sundays only) and coffee in the sun (yes there is sun in the sunset) outside in a wooden parklet, designed by surfer and architect Shane Curnyn, where you can practically feel the sand beneath your toes.