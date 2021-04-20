Detroit's Home for the Arts

The art museum that was founded in 1885 has been located in its current beaux arts building on Woodward Avenue since 1927. It has at times been referred to as the "temple of art," which is a fitting moniker for a building and a collection that truly celebrates all that is unusual and beautiful about what mankind produces and labels as "art."



Under the roof of the Detroit Institute of Arts, or the DIA, are more than 100 galleries, a 1,150-seat auditorium, a 380-seat lecture/recital hall, an art reference library, and a state-of-the-art conservation services laboratory.



Since director Graham W. J. Beal arrived, the museum has under an extensive renovation that greatly improved the way in which the museum's collection is displayed and elevated the offerings of such areas as the Kresge Court. Works of art like Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry fresco remain unchanged and a Friday Night Live! event every week features live musical performances, demonstrations, and lectures.



It would be difficult to summarize all that takes place at the DIA—suffice it to say that it is a must on every visitor's list.