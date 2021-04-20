Detroit Institute of Arts
5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202, USA
| +1 313-833-7900
Photo courtesy of The Detroit Institute of Arts
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Tue - Thur 9am - 4pm
Fri 9am - 10pm
Detroit's Fine Arts HeritageNew York, Washington D.C., and Chicago get a lot of the good press when it comes to the arts and art museums, but the Detroit Institute of Arts helps Detroit give these cities a run for their money. The diverse collection is spread out over 100 galleries and includes African, Asian, Islamic, and modern and contemporary art (and the list goes on). But don't ignore the local contributions to the art world. Make sure you take proper time to stand before Diego Rivera's enormous Detroit Industry fresco to give you some historical context before exploring the rest of the city.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Detroit's Home for the Arts
The art museum that was founded in 1885 has been located in its current beaux arts building on Woodward Avenue since 1927. It has at times been referred to as the "temple of art," which is a fitting moniker for a building and a collection that truly celebrates all that is unusual and beautiful about what mankind produces and labels as "art."
Under the roof of the Detroit Institute of Arts, or the DIA, are more than 100 galleries, a 1,150-seat auditorium, a 380-seat lecture/recital hall, an art reference library, and a state-of-the-art conservation services laboratory.
Since director Graham W. J. Beal arrived, the museum has under an extensive renovation that greatly improved the way in which the museum's collection is displayed and elevated the offerings of such areas as the Kresge Court. Works of art like Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry fresco remain unchanged and a Friday Night Live! event every week features live musical performances, demonstrations, and lectures.
It would be difficult to summarize all that takes place at the DIA—suffice it to say that it is a must on every visitor's list.
