Death Valley National Park United States

Straight Ahead "Straight ahead for 42 Miles" said the automated, slightly pitchy, woman's voice. My road trip buddy and I looked at each other as if to check what we'd just heard. Sure enough though, the GPS was right. Straight as a die, but much, much more interesting with stops on the way to check out a coyote crossing the road, a sign marking a public phone that wasn't there, and the remnants of some poor animal carcass that didn't quite beat the vehicles before us.