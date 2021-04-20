Where are you going?
Daddy O's Diner

219 North Walnut Street
Website
| +1 630-773-3101
Daddy O's: A Diner's Delight Itasca Illinois United States

More info

Sun, Mon 7am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 6am - 3pm

Daddy O's is a cute little retro '50s-style diner that is still family owned and operated. From the throwback light fixtures to the all red-and-white decor, this place is the real deal. There's even a little chalkboard at the entrance for local announcements. You can snag a nicely-prepared egg breakfast, complete with hand cut hash browns perfectly made. Or you can pop in for lunch and opt for anything from burgers to veggie wraps, complemented with ice tea or an old school soda fountain beverage. The delightful servers are a true pleasure to be around, and there's even some outdoor seating if you are lucky enough to score one of the three tables on the patio.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

