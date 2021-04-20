Crater Lake National Park
Oregon, USA
+1 541-594-3000
Taking the plungeIf you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain settling in the dormant volcano's caldera. You can drive around the rim of the volcano, but only the Cleetwood trail takes you to the water where the water is about 50 degrees (F) even in the summer, when snow is still common. The brave can jump in to the clear waters from cliffs that seem much higher when standing on the edge. Here, I mustered up the courage to feel the rush for myself with a couple of onlookers. That leap provided me with enough adrenaline to fuel the tough trek back up to the rim.
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Hike down to boat launch - Crater Lake boat tour
Travelers should come here to see the amazing view of deep blue water! The crater was much larger than I envisioned it would be. We went there in the last week of August 2016 and were lucky enough to reserve a ride on the 2-hour long boat tour around the lake. Being on the boat was a much different vantage point seeing the cauldron formations around the lake. There was a forest fire to the Southeast which created a haze in the air, but was not a threat. It also made for some interesting photo ops. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothes! The hike down from the rim to the boat launch, and back up are quite a work out! I don't recommend the hike though if you are not in very good shape, or take many breaks!
almost 4 years ago
Rock Formations of Crater Lake
Many interesting rock formations to see on the boat tour! The smoky haze in the air gives it almost an eire feel.