Crandon Park
6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
| +1 305-361-5421
Photo by Norbert Eisele-Hein/agefotostock
Get Close to Nature in the CityCrandon Park’s beautiful two-mile beach on Key Biscayne is known for its pristine sand and calm waters, as well as its mangroves, coastal dunes, and sea grass beds. There’s also an amusement center as well as a nature center where you can see exotic plants and rare fish and animals, and best of all for families, Crandon’s famous offshore sandbar protects swimmers from crashing surf. Sunseekers can rent cabanas at the south end of the beach.
almost 7 years ago
A Beautiful Beach That Will Leave You Breathless
While most tourists flock to South Beach to dip their toes in the sand, the locals know to head to the beach at Crandon Park on the island of Key Biscayne. You'll head about seven miles over a toll road from downtown Miami to picture-perfect paradise. It costs around $1.75 for the toll (cash only) and $6 to enter the park. Bring your own beach chairs and a cooler or grab a bite at one of the snack stands. You'll also find activities like kite boarding, kayaking, paddle boarding and well, beach bums.