A Beautiful Beach That Will Leave You Breathless

While most tourists flock to South Beach to dip their toes in the sand, the locals know to head to the beach at Crandon Park on the island of Key Biscayne. You'll head about seven miles over a toll road from downtown Miami to picture-perfect paradise. It costs around $1.75 for the toll (cash only) and $6 to enter the park. Bring your own beach chairs and a cooler or grab a bite at one of the snack stands. You'll also find activities like kite boarding, kayaking, paddle boarding and well, beach bums.