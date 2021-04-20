Where are you going?
Cranbrook Institute of Science

39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA
Website
| +1 248-645-3200
Roam Wild in a Science Wonderland Bloomfield Hills Michigan United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Tue - Thur 10am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm

Roam Wild in a Science Wonderland

On the first Friday of each month, Cranbrook's Science Institute is open free after 5:00 p.m. It's a chance to roam with dinosaurs, gaze at stars through powerful telescopes, chill out in the ice age exhibit, learn more about the history and cultures of American Indian peoples, dig into anthropology, study minerals, and better understand water—amongst a few other things!

It's a diverse collection of learning experiences unlike any other place in Michigan. It's remarkably hands on, and, while targeted at children, incredibly fun for adults as well.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

