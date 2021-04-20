Where are you going?
Cranbrook Art Museum

39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA
Website
| +1 248-645-3323
Tue - Sun 11am - 5pm

Take in the Art at Storied Cranbrook Museum

The Cranbrook Educational Community is one of the most revered names in Michigan, and under the umbrella of that name is an art museum, a secondary school, a graduate program, the institute of science, a research center, and historic homes with extensive gardens.

The Cranbrook Art Museum was one of the earliest institutions in the U.S. to feature contemporary art. A few of the more recent exhibitions have included the works of George Nelson, the Italian design factory Alessi, and Danish ceramist Anders Ruhwald. There is also an annual graduate students' art show.

Even the building that houses the esteemed museum is worth a visit, with its mixture of neoclassical, art deco, and contemporary architectural details.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

Kirsten Alana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Walk Through the Perfectly Preserved Saarinen House

Connected with Cranbrook Art Museum, Saarinen House is the masterwork of Eliel Saarinen and his wife, Loja. It was their home and studio from 1930 through 1950. Today the extraordinary interior, fully restored, displays both the eponymous Saarinen furniture and Loja's sumptuous textiles.

The house itself often plays host to temporary exhibitions and currently the works of Anders Ruhwald can be viewed thoughtfully placed throughout the home.

