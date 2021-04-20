Cranbrook Art Museum 39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA

Take in the Art at Storied Cranbrook Museum The Cranbrook Educational Community is one of the most revered names in Michigan, and under the umbrella of that name is an art museum, a secondary school, a graduate program, the institute of science, a research center, and historic homes with extensive gardens.



The Cranbrook Art Museum was one of the earliest institutions in the U.S. to feature contemporary art. A few of the more recent exhibitions have included the works of George Nelson, the Italian design factory Alessi, and Danish ceramist Anders Ruhwald. There is also an annual graduate students' art show.



Even the building that houses the esteemed museum is worth a visit, with its mixture of neoclassical, art deco, and contemporary architectural details.



