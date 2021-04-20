Where are you going?
Corsair Artisan Distillery

1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-200-0320
Sun, Mon 12pm - 6pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 12pm - 7pm

Corsair Artisan Distillery, Nashville

In 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice Moonshine. 
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

Melissa Davis
almost 7 years ago

Spirits Alive in the 21st Century

Housed in the historic Marathon Motor Works, which turned out automobiles until 1914, Corsair makes and shares its range of spirits. Drop by the tasting room for sampling, and enjoy a cocktail in the festive, enclosed courtyard or hit the tap room for a craft draft from a regional brewery. The repurposed factory is home to a growing number of spots to explore, including a coffee shop and Bang Candy Co., which specialized in handmade, spiced marshmallows.

