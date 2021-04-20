Corsair Artisan Distillery

Spirits Alive in the 21st Century

Housed in the historic Marathon Motor Works, which turned out automobiles until 1914, Corsair makes and shares its range of spirits. Drop by the tasting room for sampling, and enjoy a cocktail in the festive, enclosed courtyard or hit the tap room for a craft draft from a regional brewery. The repurposed factory is home to a growing number of spots to explore, including a coffee shop and Bang Candy Co., which specialized in handmade, spiced marshmallows.