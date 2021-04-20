Corsair Artisan Distillery
1200 Clinton St #110, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
| +1 615-200-0320
Photo courtesy of Corsair Distillery
More info
Sun, Mon 12pm - 6pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 12pm - 7pm
Corsair Artisan Distillery, NashvilleIn 2010, Corsair Artisan Distillery became the first (legal) whiskey producer in Nashville since Prohibition. Tour the facility, then sample a flight of the label’s award-winning spirits. For a taste of fall, try the Pumpkin Spice Moonshine.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Spirits Alive in the 21st Century
Housed in the historic Marathon Motor Works, which turned out automobiles until 1914, Corsair makes and shares its range of spirits. Drop by the tasting room for sampling, and enjoy a cocktail in the festive, enclosed courtyard or hit the tap room for a craft draft from a regional brewery. The repurposed factory is home to a growing number of spots to explore, including a coffee shop and Bang Candy Co., which specialized in handmade, spiced marshmallows.