Corona Del Mar State Beach

3001 Ocean Blvd, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA
+1 949-644-3151
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Corona Del Mar is the ideal beach for an early morning swim. (Yes, it will be invigorating!) There are buoys a couple of hundred yards out from the shore line to guide you, as well as the long rock jetty that keeps the water fairly calm.

Want things a little more intimate? Take a short stroll south to find Little Corona Beach, the smaller and lesser-known of the two.

Parking: Give yourself a little exercise and park on one of the residential streets above the beach to avoid paying for parking.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

