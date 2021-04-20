Corona Del Mar State Beach
3001 Ocean Blvd, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA
| +1 949-644-3151
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Beach Time!Corona Del Mar is the ideal beach for an early morning swim. (Yes, it will be invigorating!) There are buoys a couple of hundred yards out from the shore line to guide you, as well as the long rock jetty that keeps the water fairly calm.
Want things a little more intimate? Take a short stroll south to find Little Corona Beach, the smaller and lesser-known of the two.
Parking: Give yourself a little exercise and park on one of the residential streets above the beach to avoid paying for parking.