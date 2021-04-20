Copa Vida 70 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA

Photo courtesy of Copa Vida More info Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Coffee Cupping at Copa Vida Copa Vida is the newest of Pasadena’s gourmet coffee shops, and the unique tastes and aromas of their coffees are surprising (and impressive). They have three primary menus: “steep” is a menu of specialty teas; “pressure” includes coffee-house favorites including espresso, macchiatto, and cortado; “brew” has an “on tap” selection and a rotating selection of their special hand-poured brews.



If you’re struggling to narrow down which brew to choose, stop by on a Friday or Saturday evening for a coffee tasting and cupping class; you can buy a flight, sample the specialties, and learn how different processing methods affect the flavor of coffee.