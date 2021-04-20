Cool Beans Coffee Roasters
31 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
| +1 770-422-9866
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm
Local Coffee Shop in Suburban AtlantaLocal coffeeshops are becoming harder and harder to find in Atlanta's suburbs, as evidenced by the chains popping up all around the Marietta Square. But Cool Beans Coffee Roasters has stood its "grounds" since opening in the 1990s.
Cool Beans is the hub of the community, with a large group of regulars and locals coming in every morning as well as during the weekly open mic night. You can expect your coffee favorites at Cool Beans, like the cappuccino or espresso, which come from all over the world, so ask your barista for suggestions. They also carry assorted teas and pastries.