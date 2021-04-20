Where are you going?
Cool Beans Coffee Roasters

31 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Website
| +1 770-422-9866
Local Coffee Shop in Suburban Atlanta Marietta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm

Local Coffee Shop in Suburban Atlanta

Local coffeeshops are becoming harder and harder to find in Atlanta's suburbs, as evidenced by the chains popping up all around the Marietta Square. But Cool Beans Coffee Roasters has stood its "grounds" since opening in the 1990s.

Cool Beans is the hub of the community, with a large group of regulars and locals coming in every morning as well as during the weekly open mic night. You can expect your coffee favorites at Cool Beans, like the cappuccino or espresso, which come from all over the world, so ask your barista for suggestions. They also carry assorted teas and pastries.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

