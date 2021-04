Local Coffee Shop in Suburban Atlanta

Local coffeeshops are becoming harder and harder to find in Atlanta 's suburbs, as evidenced by the chains popping up all around the Marietta Square. But Cool Beans Coffee Roasters has stood its "grounds" since opening in the 1990s.Cool Beans is the hub of the community, with a large group of regulars and locals coming in every morning as well as during the weekly open mic night. You can expect your coffee favorites at Cool Beans, like the cappuccino or espresso, which come from all over the world, so ask your barista for suggestions. They also carry assorted teas and pastries.