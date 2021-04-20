Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY

Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Beach, boardwalk and ballyhoo New York New York United States
Picture perfect New York New York United States
Coney Island Treats New York New York United States
Dreamland New York New York United States
Carnival Classic New York New York United States
Beach in the City New York New York United States
Beach, boardwalk and ballyhoo New York New York United States
Picture perfect New York New York United States
Coney Island Treats New York New York United States
Dreamland New York New York United States
Carnival Classic New York New York United States
Beach in the City New York New York United States

Beach, boardwalk and ballyhoo

Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has a true charm, and can connect with most anyone's inner child. Over the summer you'll find packed beaches, Friday night fireworks, and the famous Nathan's hot dog eating contest on July 4. But if you're coming from Midtown or the Upper East/West Sides, be sure to take an express train or you'll be in for a ride not quite as amusing as the Cyclone.
By Jamie Sosoff

More Recommendations

Laura Genutis
almost 7 years ago

Beach in the City

Coney Island and its beaches fascinate me. You can take the subway there right from Manhattan, and suddenly you're transported to another world. It's full of Russian immigrants, and you can find Russian restaurants, stores and interesting nightclubs. The famous boardwalk and beach area seems so strange just a block from busy city streets, but there it is.
Anna McKerrow
almost 7 years ago

Coney Island Treats

I think people go to Coney Island as much for the delicious carnival food as for the rides and games. Everywhere you look there are vendors selling hot dogs, french fries, ice cream, cotton candy, and caramel apples. It's too hard to choose only one snack, so you have to go with the mindset that you'll be eating a lot of food all day long without feeling guilty about it at all.
AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Picture perfect

This picture is too perfect for February, and it is. It was taken last summer at Coney Island, Brooklyn New York. Weather has been gorgeous in January. I am keeping my finger crossed that this would go on till spring, and then summer for this picture perfect weather to emerge again for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors in New York City.
Anna McKerrow
almost 7 years ago

Dreamland

What better place for a rendezvous with family and friends than outside the roller rink palace on Coney Island? What a perfect spot for sunbathing.
Lauren MacG
almost 7 years ago

Carnival Classic

Don't miss the Coney Island Wonder Wheel, over 80 years old and never an accident! Watch out for the swinging carts! (And grab your original Nathan's hot dog AFTER, not before, the ride)
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30