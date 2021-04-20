Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA

Beach, boardwalk and ballyhoo Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has a true charm, and can connect with most anyone's inner child. Over the summer you'll find packed beaches, Friday night fireworks, and the famous Nathan's hot dog eating contest on July 4. But if you're coming from Midtown or the Upper East/West Sides, be sure to take an express train or you'll be in for a ride not quite as amusing as the Cyclone.