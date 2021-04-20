Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY
Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Beach, boardwalk and ballyhooConey Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has a true charm, and can connect with most anyone's inner child. Over the summer you'll find packed beaches, Friday night fireworks, and the famous Nathan's hot dog eating contest on July 4. But if you're coming from Midtown or the Upper East/West Sides, be sure to take an express train or you'll be in for a ride not quite as amusing as the Cyclone.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Beach in the City
Coney Island and its beaches fascinate me. You can take the subway there right from Manhattan, and suddenly you're transported to another world. It's full of Russian immigrants, and you can find Russian restaurants, stores and interesting nightclubs. The famous boardwalk and beach area seems so strange just a block from busy city streets, but there it is.
almost 7 years ago
Coney Island Treats
I think people go to Coney Island as much for the delicious carnival food as for the rides and games. Everywhere you look there are vendors selling hot dogs, french fries, ice cream, cotton candy, and caramel apples. It's too hard to choose only one snack, so you have to go with the mindset that you'll be eating a lot of food all day long without feeling guilty about it at all.
almost 7 years ago
Picture perfect
This picture is too perfect for February, and it is. It was taken last summer at Coney Island, Brooklyn New York. Weather has been gorgeous in January. I am keeping my finger crossed that this would go on till spring, and then summer for this picture perfect weather to emerge again for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors in New York City.
almost 7 years ago
Dreamland
What better place for a rendezvous with family and friends than outside the roller rink palace on Coney Island? What a perfect spot for sunbathing.
almost 7 years ago
Carnival Classic
Don't miss the Coney Island Wonder Wheel, over 80 years old and never an accident! Watch out for the swinging carts! (And grab your original Nathan's hot dog AFTER, not before, the ride)