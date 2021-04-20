Where are you going?
Colonial Park Cemetery

200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Website
| +1 912-651-6843
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of Abercorn and Oglethorpe Streets downtown.

The restored cemetery was established around 1750 and is the final resting place for some of Savannah's earliest residents. More than 700 victims of Savannah's 1820 yellow fever outbreak are buried in the cemetery.

If you find yourself in magical Savannah, take an hour or so and wander through the scenic Colonial Park Cemetery, offering a unique perspective of the town's rich history.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

