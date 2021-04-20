Colonial Park Cemetery 200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Savannah's Beautiful Colonial Park Cemetery Savannah is the quintessential Southern town, oozing charm through its Spanish moss-draped oak trees, sumptuous soul food, and spectacular antebellum homes. One of its best highlights is the Colonial Park Cemetery that sits at the corner of Abercorn and Oglethorpe Streets downtown.



The restored cemetery was established around 1750 and is the final resting place for some of Savannah's earliest residents. More than 700 victims of Savannah's 1820 yellow fever outbreak are buried in the cemetery.



If you find yourself in magical Savannah, take an hour or so and wander through the scenic Colonial Park Cemetery, offering a unique perspective of the town's rich history.