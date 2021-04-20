Citygarden 801 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63101, USA

More info Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Unlikely Art: Pinocchio in Downtown St. Louis Reaching skyward, this monumentally-sized bronze Pinocchio graces downtown St. Louis. "Citygarden" takes up a couple of blocks and is dotted with sculptures of various styles in a garden setting—popular with office workers on their lunch breaks and families alike.



Although the wooden-boy-who-lied might seem like an unlikely art subject, its artist Jim Dine says that "the idea of a talking stick becoming a boy [is] like a metaphor for art, and it’s the ultimate alchemical transformation."



I can't help but find some political commentary as well, though, in the placement of this statue—with the Civil courts building on one end of the park, and the Old Courthouse on the other (site of the pre-Civil-War era Dred Scott case), the proverbial nose-that-grows might well belong in this urban corridor of trials, attorneys, and witnesses.



(The proper and full name of this sculpture is Big White Gloves, Big Four Wheels— you can't see it in the photo, but Pinocchio is standing on a wheeled cart.)