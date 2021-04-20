Kaiserschmarren at the Summer Film and Food Festival

I don't think I ever missed a single season of the annual Film and Food Festival on Rathausplatz in the past 20 years. It's just part of summer in Vienna. There are a dozen food stalls by local restaurants there, such as this one from Weinorgel serving Kaiserschmarren and other Austrian desserts. At dusk you can watch music videos on a large screen, mostly opera and jazz. Some people bring their take away food to the adjacent park and listen to the music. I always bump into an acquaintance there because the festival is so popular.