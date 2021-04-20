Where are you going?
City Hall

Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
Website
| +43 1 52550
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Vienna's City Hall

One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one of the most popular Christmas markets in the city.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

Barbara Cacao
almost 7 years ago

Kaiserschmarren at the Summer Film and Food Festival

I don't think I ever missed a single season of the annual Film and Food Festival on Rathausplatz in the past 20 years. It's just part of summer in Vienna. There are a dozen food stalls by local restaurants there, such as this one from Weinorgel serving Kaiserschmarren and other Austrian desserts. At dusk you can watch music videos on a large screen, mostly opera and jazz. Some people bring their take away food to the adjacent park and listen to the music. I always bump into an acquaintance there because the festival is so popular.

