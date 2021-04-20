Zentralfriedhof

Vienna's Central Cemetery

Vienna’s Central Cemetery is a storied place where great names like Beethoven, Schubert and Strauss can be found on the headstones. Over 3 Million people lie interred here, making it the cemetery with most interred world-wide. The many small chapels and crypts make for a stunning addition to the landscape of ivy-covered grave-stones. Take an afternoon stroll through the cemetery and feel the stories contained here permeate the air.